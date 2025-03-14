Hyderabad company almost loses Rs.1.95 crore after message from ‘CMD’

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), on Friday, prevented a cyber fraud of Rs 1.95 crore by acting swiftly to stop fraudsters from withdrawing money from a bank account, officials said.

The action by TGCSB saved a Hyderabad-based company from losing a huge amount after the fraudsters almost succeeded in cheating its accounts officer.

The accounts officer on March 13 received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number displaying the profile picture of the company’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

The sender, impersonating the CMD, claimed it was regarding a new project and requested an advance payment of Rs 1.95 crore to a specified account.

Believing the request to be genuine, the officer transferred the amount at 1:02 p.m. on Friday.

Also Read Cyber scam in Myanmar: 8 held for trafficking 24 Telangana residents

Shortly after, the real CMD received a bank notification about the transfer and immediately inquired with the accounts officer.

Upon learning that the transfer was made based on a WhatsApp message, the CMD confirmed he had not sent any such request.

Realising they had fallen victim to a cyber scam, the company promptly filed a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Upon receiving the complaint, the NCRP call centre officers identified that critical transaction details were missing, making it difficult to trace the fraud.

The TGCSB received the complaint at 2:51 p.m. on March 13.

Acting swiftly, they contacted the complainant, gathered crucial details and screenshots, and coordinated with the bank’s nodal officers.

“Due to this quick intervention, the entire Rs 1.95 crore was successfully saved before the fraudsters could withdraw the amount,” said TGCSB Director Shikha Goel.

The Bureau has advised citizens to be cautious of financial requests received via WhatsApp, email, or phone calls, even if they appear to come from senior executives.

“Always verify payment requests directly through official communication channels before making transactions. If you suspect fraud, report it immediately through the 1930 Cyber Helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in to increase the chances of fund recovery,” it said.