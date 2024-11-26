Businessman’s minor son drives Lamborghini in Hyderabad, sparks criticism

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, a concerning trend has emerged on social media, showcasing underage children driving luxury vehicles, including Lamborghini and Rolls-Royces.

A minor boy approximately 10 years old, the son of a Hyderabad businessman identified through the Instagram account Ali_nk003, is seen driving these high-end cars within the confines of private properties.

The boy is seen driving around in several luxury cars like Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Lamborghini Urus, inside the premises of a private property, with a long driveway in Hyderabad. The account is managed by his father, Naseer Khan, who is also a luxury car collector.

The videos from Hyderabad have sparked significant controversy, with one clip of the child driving around the Lamborghini amassing over 3.4 million views and drawing criticism for promoting dangerous behaviour among minors. Experts warn that these portrayals can influence other children to imitate such actions without understanding the risks involved.

The child in the videos struggles with visibility due to his height and is notably not wearing a seatbelt while driving. Comments on the posts reflect public outrage, with users highlighting the potential dangers of encouraging such behaviour and calling for accountability from the parents.

Recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act impose strict penalties on both minors and their guardians for violations related to underage driving. Parents can face imprisonment of up to three years and substantial fines if their children are caught driving without a valid license.

Data reveals that underage driving contributes to approximately 1.2 percent of road accidents nationwide, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of existing laws.

The video, seemingly intended to showcase the Hyderabad businessman’s collection of luxury cars with supercharged and powerful engines, including the Lamborghini Urus (starting at Rs 4.2 crore) has drawn criticism. Instagram users pointed out that the child, encouraged by his father to drive despite being underage, was also not instructed to wear a seatbelt.

One user commented, “Encouraging this sort of madness for fun leads to incidents like the Pune case and Jammu Thar accident and still @indian.police.services is unaware.”

Another user commented, “his parents need to go to the police station.”

Citing the incident of the Pune car crash accused minor got away from law enforcement, after being told to write an essay before being given bail, another user commented “Another 300 words essay.”