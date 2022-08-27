Buzz: Allu Arjun to make his Hollywood debut

Hyderabad: After showcasing his acting prowess and spectacular skills in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Allu Arjun has made his way into millions of hearts and also proved his worth as an actor. Already a big name in the Telugu film industry, he is now quickly becoming the most sought-after actor in the world.

In fact, recently, Allu Arjun made India proud as he represented India as the Grand Marshall in the annual Indian day parade in New York.

Fans have been going gaga over the great honor that has been bestowed upon Allu Arjun. Well, in other good news for fans, seems like he is soon going to make his Hollywood debut.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director- producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered.”

An official confirmation on the same is yet to be made by the actor. However, if the reports turn out to be true, Allu fans are in for a treat.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun kickstarted shooting for the second installment of Pushpa with a muhurat puja a few days ago. He will be reprising his role as Pushpa along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.