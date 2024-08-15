Buzz: First and second runner-ups of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: As Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 enters its fourth week, discussions about the potential winner are already heating up. With fans eagerly anticipating the finale, speculation is rife about which celebrity will emerge victorious this season.

The show, which has already completed its shooting in Romania, is said to have its finalists and winner decided, though the official reveal will happen during the grand finale.

Top 3 Finalists Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Karanveer Mehra is said to have secured the first Ticket to Finale, guaranteeing his spot among the top three finalists. Joining him in the finale are Gashmeer Mahajani and Krishna Shroff, making for a highly competitive showdown.

Winner and Runner-up Speculation

According to insider buzz, Gashmeer Mahajani has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, defeating fellow finalists Krishna Shroff and Karanveer Mehra. If this information holds true, Karanveer is expected to be the first runner-up, with Krishna as the second runner-up.

The final battle is rumored to be between Gashmeer and Karanveer, with fans on the edge of their seats to see how it unfolds.

Latest Episode Highlights

The 5th and 6th episodes aired last week, and the show is now gearing up for its 7th and 8th episodes. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show has seen two eliminations so far—Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff. However, both of them are set to make a return as a wildcard contestants in the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.