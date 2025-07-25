Mumbai: From winning hearts on stage to ruling reality TV, Munawar Faruqui has come a long way and there’s no slowing down. One of the highest-paid stand-up comics in India today, Munawar is now taking over hosting duties in not one but two major reality shows, solidifying his place as a full-blown entertainer.

Shows that the comedian is hosting

First up is ‘The Society’, currently streaming on JioCinema. Co-hosted by Munawar and the show’s “Miss Rule” Shreya Kalra, the show brings a unique format with shades of Bigg Boss, Lock Upp, and even a dash of Squid Game, making it a dark, experimental reality concept that has viewers hooked.

Next is ‘Pati, Patni Aur Panga’, which is all set to premiere on Colors TV from August 2, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui and actress Sonali Bendre, the show brings a quirky, high-drama mix of relationship dynamics and entertainment. With Laughter Chefs Season 2 wrapping up, this show is expected to take over the weekend prime time slot in full swing.

Munawar Faruqui’s hosting fees

And with Munawar, it’s not just the screen presence that stirs buzz his remuneration always becomes the talk of the town. While the exact numbers for his latest hosting gigs haven’t been confirmed, buzz suggests he’s charging anywhere between Rs 5 to 8 lakh per episode considering his soaring demand.

Munawar Faruqui’s other earnings

That’s not all. Munawar also reportedly earns Rs 3–4 lakh per stand-up show, draws over Rs 8 lakh per month from YouTube, and charges a whopping Rs 15+ lakh per sponsored Instagram post. For his victorious stint in Bigg Boss 17, he earned around Rs 1.2 crore over 15 weeks. Earlier, his Lock Upp Season 1 win brought him Rs 28–30 lakh, including a Rs 20 lakh prize.

From working in shops to now headlining stage shows, winning reality TV, and hosting major prime-time shows, Munawar Faruqui’s journey is nothing short of a modern-day success story. And clearly, this is just the beginning.