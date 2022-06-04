Buzz: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash team up for Naagin 6

Mumbai: The television industry’s IT couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their love ever since they came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house in January. While Tejasswi has won millions of hearts for winning Salman Khan‘s popular reality show, Karan has been receiving a lot of appreciation for being the most supportive and loving boyfriend.

The ‘Tejran’ fans are always eager to see them together and go gaga over any glimpse of the couple in public. Well, their fans are in for a treat as rumors have it, Karan Kundrra will soon join Tejasswi Prakash in Colors TV’s top show Naagin 6.

According to a report in Fifafooz, Karan will replace Simba Nagpal and enter the show as Tejasswi’s character Pratha’s love interest. Meanwhile, Simba will be playing a double role as Rishabh Gujral and his evil twin brother.

Some reports also suggest that Karan Kundrra will only have a special appearance on the show.

This development in the show comes after Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa topped the TRP charts recently. Reportedly, Naagin 6 makers are trying to compete with the television’s top show, and considering the popularity of ‘Tejran’, adding Karan Kundrra to the mix can help.

An official announcement regarding the matter is yet to be made.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was seen as the jailor in the captive reality show Lock Upp and is currently hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior.