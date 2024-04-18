Buzz: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shooting begins, here’s 1st glimpse

Mumbai: Get ready for adrenaline-pumping action and nerve-wracking challenges as Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to drop soon. With Rohit Shetty set to return as the host, the popular reality show promises to deliver thrills like never before.

As the countdown to KKK 14 begins now, speculation is rife about the celebrities who will brave the daunting tasks this year. The names of the first four confirmed contestants are already out — Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

While some stars have already signed on the dotted line, final talks are reportedly underway with others.

Samarth, Nimrit Shoot For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

And now fresh buzz has it that the shoot for the contestants’ promos has already commenced in Mumbai. A recent Instagram video featuring Samarth Jurel and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has further fueled anticipation. Check out the glimpse below.

Munawar Faruqui Quits

According to reports, comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is said to have withdrawn from the show due to passport issues even this year.

Joining the confirmed contestants are Samarth Jurel, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Nimrit, with more names circulating in the rumour mill. Speculated participants include Mannara Chopra, Manasvi Mamgai, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Bigg Boss OTT alumni Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar. Additionally, actor Vivek Dahiya, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, and actresses Helly Shah and Radhika Muthukumar are among the potential contenders.

As for the release date, KKK 14’s official shoot in a foreign location is set for May or early June.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.