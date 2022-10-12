Buzz: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to tie knot on THIS date

Reportedly, Sid and Kiara will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family

News Desk|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 12th October 2022 3:02 pm IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Twitter)

Mumbai: One of the most-loved rumoured couples of Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra leave no stone unturned to paint the town red with their love. Though the two have managed to keep their relationship a secret but social media and paparazzi have been smart enough to decode what is brewing between them.

When Sidharth, Kiara Almost Confirmed Their Relationship

Recently, we have seen Sid spilling beans on Koffee with Karan in season 7 about his bond with Kiara. He had said he is happy that she is single. We also saw Kiara saying that she and Sid are more than close friends. It is to be noted that Shahid Kapoor too confirmed there is a big announcement by end of this year and it’s not for a movie.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Instagram)

Since then, fans have been going gaga about the couple and are curious to know when they are going to get married. And now, we have some really exciting updates about the same! Read on to know more.

Sidharth-Kiara’s Wedding Date

If the latest report in Bollywood Life is to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara are planning to get hitched in April 2023. They will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. However, an official announcement from the actors and their families is still awaited.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani (Instagram)

Sidharth and Kiara got immense love from the audience after the success of Shershah. Kiara has been giving back-to-back hits, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and JugJugg Jeyo. Whereas Sidharth is busy shooting with Rohit Shetty for his upcoming project.

