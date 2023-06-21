Buzz: Mahesh Babu to romance Faria Abdullah, details inside

Hyderabad: In an unexpected turn of events, the upcoming film “Guntur Kaaram” has seen a major casting change. According to the latest reports, the talented Pooja Hegde, who was set to play a pivotal role in the film, has dropped out of the project. The filmmakers, however, wasted no time in finding a suitable replacement.

According to latest buzz in the industry, Faria Abdullah, known for her breakthrough role in ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ has been cast as the second female lead.

Faria Abdullah’s inclusion in the film adds a new element of freshness, as she will be seen sharing the screen with the charismatic Mahesh Babu, forming a new and intriguing on-screen pair.

Fans and moviegoers are looking forward to this talented duo’s chemistry as they bring their individual charm and acting prowess to their respective roles. However, an official update from the makers about Faria’s inclusion in the movie is still awaited.

Guntur Kaaram is an upcoming Tollywood action-drama film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by S. Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. It is tentatively slated to hit the screens in January next year.