Buzz: Not Iulia, Salman Khan is dating THIS Bollywood actress

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s love life has always been one of the most talked about topics among his fans and media circles. The Radhe actor is said to have dated many leading ladies of tinsel town, from Katrina Kaif to Aishwarya Rai. And as per latest buzz, it seems like Sallu bhai has found love again.
Well, this piece of information might shock you, but yes, Salman Khan is reportedly dating his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde. Twitter went crazy over this rumour after the overseas film critic and analyst Umair Sandhu tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources.”
However, there is no official confirmation about it yet.
Here’s how fans are reacting to his tweet.
Meanwhile, the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji will feature some new faces like Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill and Abdu Rozik. It is slated to release in 2023. Apart from this, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 and a sequel in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan.