Buzz: Ram Charan, Jr NTR reject Koffee With Karan 7

Hyderabad: After three years of wait, one of the top celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ is finally its way to the screens with its season 7. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, 2022. The first season of the show was aired in 2004.

Fans have been extremely excited for Koffee With Karan 7, at the same time they are curious to know who will be gracing the couch in the upcoming season. Earlier, it was reported that the new season will not only have Bollywood stars but also a few popular south celebrities including RRR stars. However, now buzz is that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not coming on the show.

According to a report in News18, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have denied to appear on Koffee With Karan 7. The reason is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the expected guests who are likely to appear on the show include Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and others.

South star Vijay Deverakonda too is likely to appear with Ananya Panday. Both of them are working on Liger, produced by Karan Johar. The film will be released on August 22, 2022.