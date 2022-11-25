Buzz: Rashmika Mandana banned in Karnataka, Know why

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors have been making a lot of headlines lately for their brilliant performances and mind-blowing storylines in a few recent movies. While the whole country is appreciating south actors, Rashmika Mandana is being trolled left and right for her recent indirect comments which has triggered an ugly controversy.

The Dear Comrade actress gained fame from her first appearance opposite her ex-beau and actor Rakshit Shetty. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, she was talking about her initial experience of becoming an actor and how she got the opportunity. The actress refused to take the name of the production house Paramvah Studios (Kannada Prodution House through which she made her debut) as she said, I got a call from “this production house apparently”. This has left her her Karnataka fans furious as she is allegedly disrespecting her roots.

Not just fans, it seems like even Kantara actor Risbhah Shetty seems to be quite irked with the actress’ comments. In one of his recent interviews with Gulte, Rishab openly rejected to work with Rashmika in future. He was asked about which actress he would like to work with Rashmika, Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, and Sai Pallavi. He said, “Samantha Ji and Sai Pallavi Ji are really great actors and don’t like this type of actor.”

It is now being speculated that Rashmika’s movies will be banned in Karnataka as per a viral tweet which says, “News from Karnataka that Kannada Theatre Owners, Organizations and Film Industry will soon going to take an action on #RashmikaMandanna !!! They may go to the extent banning @iamRashmika’s films permanently from #Karnataka Worrying thing for #PushpaTheRule and #Varisu Teams.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in ‘Goodbye’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She will be next seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.