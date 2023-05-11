Buzz: Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 2, read details here

Mumbai: The much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to make a comeback on television screens soon. The show’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of its launch date, and the latest buzz suggests that the show will kick start in June end or July first week.

Apart from the launch date, there has been a lot of speculation about the host of the show. It was earlier reported that Karan Johar, who hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, might return as the host. However, as per the latest update, Salman Khan might replace Karan Johar as the new host.

Salman Khan is no stranger to the world of Bigg Boss. He has been the host of the popular reality show for several seasons and has earned a massive fan following for his hosting skills. Salman’s fans are excited about the possibility of seeing him return as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

On the other hand, Karan Johar failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills in Bigg Boss OTT 1. Many felt that many of the episodes were boring, and the show lacked the usual spark and drama that Bigg Boss is known for.

Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by Karan Johar (Instagram)

The news of Salman Khan replacing Karan Johar as the host has left fans wondering about the changes that might be brought to the show. Salman’s previous stints as the host of Bigg Boss have been marked by his trademark wit, charm, and humor, which have kept the viewers entertained.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation about the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

What’s your take on this? Do you also want Salman Khan as host in BB OTT 2? Comment below.

