Buzz: Samantha quits Bollywood project Citadel, here’s why

Hyderabad: Hope that the year 2023 will bring cheer to the gorgeous Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life as 2022 was not favorable for her because of various reasons.

From marriage discussion to developing a rare skin condition, the actress saw most of the negative headlines this year.

The makers of Kushi have also not wrapped the shoot as Samantha, who has been signed for this Telugu rom-com along with Vijay Deverakonda, is having health issues.

According to latest reports, Samantha is no more a part of Raj and DK’s web series Citadel for Amazon Video. The Telugu actress was finalized alongside Varun Dhawan for the Indian spinoff of Citadel.

For the global version of the series, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci lead the cast.

Rumours are rife that Samantha had opted out of the series due to her ill health. Reports also suggest that the actress has been advised to remain completely disappeared from the public for the next three months. However, an official statement from her team regarding the same is still awaited.