Buzz: Samantha removed from a new Tollywood project, here’s why

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines lately for her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. The couple broke millions of hearts by ending four years of marriage in October last year. Though Sam and Chay have moved on in their lives, their fans still adore them and have a hope of them reuniting.

However, it seems like nothing as such is happening. Latest buzz suggest that both of them are not interested in ‘working together anymore’. Yes, you read that right! Fans may never see them sharing the screen again.

Reportedly, Samantha was supposed to team up with the Tollywood filmmaker Nandini for a new project. Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya was also a part of it as a male lead. However, the filmmaker, who shares a close bond with Sam, has changed her initial plans (Sam and Chay will not be seen together).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

While Nandini retained Naga Chaitanya as the male lead in the upcoming untitled film, she reportedly removed Samantha and is in talk with other heroines as her replacement.

The trio is yet to react to this ongoing buzz.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently basking in the success of Pushpa’s song Oo Antava. She will be soon seen it in Citadel along with Varun Dhawan helmed by Raj and DK. In her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love, the actress will play the role of a bisexual woman.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi.