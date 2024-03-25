Buzz: Samantha returns to Pushpa 2, but not for item song

Samantha previously set the dance floor ablaze with her electrifying performance in Allu Arjun's "Pushpa: The Rise" with the popular song 'Oo Antava'

Updated: 25th March 2024 3:03 pm IST
Samantha and Allu Arjun (Instagram)

Mumbai: The anticipation for “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await the return of Allu Arjun and Radhmika Mandanna as Pushpa and Srivalli. And now, latest reports suggest that the excitement may reach new heights with the possible return of the ‘Oo Antava’ girl, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

According to a report in Telugu 123, director Sukumar is considering Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a cameo appearance in the sequel. It is speculated that Sam might feature in a small song (probably not an item song) towards the end of “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” with the potential for her character to extend into the third part of the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

Samantha previously set the dance floor ablaze with her electrifying performance in Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa: The Rise” with the popular song ‘Oo Antava’.

While the rumors swirl, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding Samantha’s role in “Pushpa 2.” Fans can expect it to be a surprise if the actress indeed makes an appearance.

Directed and written by Sukumar, “Pushpa 2” is scheduled to release on August 15.

