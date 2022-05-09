Buzz: Sonakshi Sinha gets engaged; fans, celebs congratulate

Mumbai: With wedding season on its peak in Bollywood, fans are waiting for good news related to their favourite stars. After Katrina-Vicky, Alia-Ranbir, Farhan-Shibani, it seems like another B-town couple is gearing up to get hitched. Yes, you read that right. Latest buzz is that actress Sonakshi Sinha has got engaged to her rumoured beau and actor Zaheer Iqbal.

The speculations sparked off after Sona dropped a few pictures on her Instagram handle flaunting her engagement ring. However, she did confirm anything, but her caption speaks loud. “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I can’t wait to share it with YOUUUU. Can’t believe it was SO EZI!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

In the photos that are going crazy viral on social media, Sonakshi Sinha is seen flaunting her sparkling diamond ring as she posed with a mystery man. Fans are wondering if he is Zaheer.

For those who don’t know, Sonakshi and Zaheer, who made his Bollywood debut in romantic drama, Notebook in 2019, are rumoured to be dating for a while now. In December, the actress was also seen wishing Zaheer on his birthday by posting a cute picture of them and writing a special note. But the couple denied the rumours of them being together.

Several fans and Bollywood celebs including Tanisha Mukerji, Ananya Birla & others have commented on her post with hearty congratulations.

While many fans are congratulating her for her rumoured engagement, a section of netizens think that this could be some publicity stunt for her next endorsement or professional assignment.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Zaheer Iqbal was asked about his rumoured relationship with Sonakshi Sinha. To which he said, “It is a part and parcel of this industry. I knew it way before I joined the industry. I knew that actors go through this because I have a few friends who are a part of this industry. Bhai (Salman Khan) has always told us that aisa bahut log likhenge [people will write], don’t pay too much attention to it. So, I really don’t pay attention to that.”

On the work front, Zaheer Iqbal will be next seen in Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. Also, he is expected star in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.