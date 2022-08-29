Buzz: Sonam Kapoor’s newborn’s name revealed

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first baby boy on August 20 and from the looks of it, the Kapoor and Ahuja family cannot keep calm.

Every day, a member of the Kapoor family shares a glimpse of the baby or Sonam Kapoor. In fact, the baby’s aunt Rhea Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share pictures of the baby boy from the hospital.

Fans are also excited about this new journey in Sonam Kapoor’s life and many are eager to know the name of the baby boy.

Well, while we may not know the name so soon, Sonam took to her Instagram stories to share the tons of customized goodies gifted to her baby and thanked everyone. She also shared the customized clothes and blankets she got made for her son which partially revealed his name i.e. Baby K Ahuja.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

(Photo: Instagram/ Sonam Kapoor)

(Photo: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, after dating for several years. The couple announced the good news in March this year.

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in ‘Blind’ which is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.