Buzz: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra had a ‘roka ceremony’

Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the cutest couples in the telly ville now. They began dating from Bigg Boss 15 days and made it official on national TV. Addressed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans and admirers, Tejasswi and Karan’s bond is only getting deeper with each passing day, social media proves the fact. Fans have been eagerly waiting for their favourite couple to tie the knot soon.

And now, Karan Kundrra’s last night’s visit to Tejasswi’s house along with his parents has sparked their engagement rumours. Karan along with his mom and dad, were papped outside Tejasswi’s home as they all gathered to celebrate Karan’s parents’ marriage anniversary.

However, what caught grabbed eyeballs is the ’tilak’ on Karan’s forehead. Fans started wondering if they had a private ‘roka ceremony’ at on his parent’s special day. Many of them jumped into the comments section and started pouring in congratulatory messages. Check out the viral video below.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations both Was it just marriage anniversary or other ceremony too! #TeamRoka.” Another social media user commented, “Roka ho gya yaar?” “Are they rokafied,” another comment read.

However, there is no official confirmation from the couple or their teams yet.

In terms of work, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as a jailor on Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, is busy with shooting Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6.