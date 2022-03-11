Buzz: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra had a ‘roka ceremony’

Karan Kundrra along with his mom and dad, were papped outside Tejasswi's home on Thursday night

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 11th March 2022 2:06 pm IST
Buzz: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra had a 'roka ceremony'
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash (Instagram)

Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the cutest couples in the telly ville now. They began dating from Bigg Boss 15 days and made it official on national TV. Addressed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans and admirers, Tejasswi and Karan’s bond is only getting deeper with each passing day, social media proves the fact. Fans have been eagerly waiting for their favourite couple to tie the knot soon.

And now, Karan Kundrra’s last night’s visit to Tejasswi’s house along with his parents has sparked their engagement rumours. Karan along with his mom and dad, were papped outside Tejasswi’s home as they all gathered to celebrate Karan’s parents’ marriage anniversary.

However, what caught grabbed eyeballs is the ’tilak’ on Karan’s forehead. Fans started wondering if they had a private ‘roka ceremony’ at on his parent’s special day. Many of them jumped into the comments section and started pouring in congratulatory messages. Check out the viral video below.

MS Education Academy

One fan wrote, “Congratulations both Was it just marriage anniversary or other ceremony too! #TeamRoka.” Another social media user commented, “Roka ho gya yaar?” “Are they rokafied,” another comment read.

However, there is no official confirmation from the couple or their teams yet.

In terms of work, Karan Kundrra is currently seen as a jailor on Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, is busy with shooting Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button