By-poll campaign ends on an energetic high in Kerala’s Palakkad

Palakkad: The Palakkad Assembly by-poll reached its climax on Monday, November 18, after a month of heated controversies and political drama. The high-stakes campaign for three major political fronts—Congress-led UDF, CPI(M)-led LDF, and the BJP—holding massive rallies and roadshows here marking its culmination.

Candidates wrapped up their final outdoor campaigning with a roadshow that concluded at Palakkad Stadium grounds.

The high-spirited finale of the open campaign was marked by hundreds of activists from various parties converging at the Palakkad stadium premises in the constituency, showcasing their strength by playing songs aloud, raising thunderous slogans, waving party flags, dancing, and distributing pamphlets.

Traffic regulations were imposed in Palakkad town from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Monday due to the roadshows by the candidates.

The UDF has fielded Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil, the LDF has nominated P Sarin, former KPCC Digital Media Cell convener, and the BJP has named C Krishnakumar as their candidate.

Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil began his rally from Olavakode Junction and reached the Stadium Bus Stand premises by 5:30 pm, where he and party leaders addressed the workers. KPCC President K Sudhakaran MP, AICC Secretary P C Vishnunath, Sandeep Varier (who recently joined the Congress from the BJP), and actor Ramesh Pisharody were present with him.

Sarin’s rally began near the Government Victoria College premises and proceeded to the Stadium Bus Stand junction via Sulthanpetta Junction. The roadshow saw the participation of CPM Central Committee member A K Balan, Minister M B Rajesh, and other leaders. As the enthusiasm of the party workers reached its peak, Sarin greeted them by arriving atop a crane.

BJP candidate C Krishnakumar kicked off his rally from Melamuri. Due to time constraints, a few locations, including Kalpathi, were skipped to ensure they reached the Stadium junction before 6 pm. BJP State President K. Surendran and Sobha Surendran joined the candidate in the rally.

CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan stated that while the LDF was initially in third place, it is now in the lead and is poised for a historic victory in the Palakkad by-election.

“Though the minority and majority communalists have united in opposition to the LDF, the people have realised it and they will respond to it in the election,” he added.

Meanwhile, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran claimed a historic victory for UDF. “The secular mind of the Palakkad will stand with only Rahul Mamkottathil,” he said.

A political twist unfolded after Sarin resigned from the Congress in protest against the party’s decision to field Rahul Mamkootathil as its candidate in the constituency. He later joined the CPI(M)-led alliance, running as an independent candidate.

Things took a turn with a midnight police raid at a local hotel, sparked by suspicions of black money being involved in the election campaign. On the night of November 5, police searched hotel rooms, including those where prominent Congress politicians such as Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman, were staying.

The Congress leadership strongly condemned the police action, calling it a “midnight police drama” orchestrated by the BJP and CPI(M) out of fear of an impending electoral defeat.

Another row erupted after Congress and CPI(M) alleged a doubling of names in the voter’s list.

Congress alleged that LDF candidate Sarin’s name is included in the voters list of Palakkad and Ottappalam assembly constituencies.

The CPI(M) took out a march to the District Collectorate here seeking action against those behind the ‘double votes’ on Monday.

As the political blame game continued, BJP leader Sandeep Varier quit the party and joined the Congress just four days before the by-election.

The Election Commission postponed the Palakkad Assembly by-poll from November 13 to November 20, citing the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival.

The by-poll was necessitated after the Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency.