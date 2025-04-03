Cab driver held of raping German woman sent to Cherlapally jail

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old cab driver accused of raping a German woman to Cherlapally jail following a court-ordered judicial remand.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Abdul Aslam, a resident of Yakutpura.

According to reports, a detailed report of the incident would be sent to the German consulate. Further, the four minors who accompanied him would be questioned and their statements recorded.

One held for raping German woman

The incident occurred on March 31. The accused, who had hired the car through the Long Drive app, drove them to multiple locations before stopping at Mamidipally in Pahadishareef. There, he instructed others to take selfies while he drove the victim alone to a secluded spot 100 meters away.

He then allegedly threatened and raped her inside the car.

The victim managed to escape by jumping out of the moving vehicle. A police complaint was filed under section 64(1) of BNS.

During interrogation, the accused, who had previously worked as a driver in Dubai and had been unemployed for a year, confessed to the crime.