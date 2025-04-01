Driver held for raping German woman en route to Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A cab driver from Meerpet has been arrested on Monday night, March 31 for allegedly raping a German woman while she was on her way to airport, as reported by TOI.

Hours after the incident, Rachakonda police used the victim’s statement to identify the suspect and launched the investigation. They successfully tracked him down in Meerpet, and he was arrested soon after.

According to police, the German woman was visiting a friend in Hyderabad. They, along with some others, toured the city in a cab during the day. After dropping off other passengers, the cab driver proceeded to the airport to drop off the German woman.

However, on the way to Hyderabad airport, the driver stopped the vehicle at a secluded spot in Mamidipally, where he allegedly raped the woman before fleeing the scene.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Pahadishareef Police Station.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a passenger at Hyderabad airport was arrested for allegedly stealing from another traveller’s bag in the departure area near the washroom. The accused has been identified as Tarun Bali. He was scheduled to board an Indigo flight to Kolkata but was detained following a complaint by Gajjala Yogananda, a fellow passenger travelling to Delhi.

According to reports, the accused reportedly removed Rs 50,000 in cash and an iPhone from the bag discarding the phone in a dustbin near Gate 11 and abandoning the bag in a washroom at Gate 12. Hyderabad Airport police recovered the stolen items, which were returned to Yoganand.