Despite toll tax hike, Hyderabad cab drivers paid old toll rates

Hyderabad: Even after the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) announced a hike in toll tax across the country from April 1, app-based cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, have been paying cab drivers as per the old toll rates.

New toll tax charges on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) with an additional 5 percent per km have been added to the commuter’s bill.

However, these aggregators are fleecing cab drivers by maintaining pays that accord with old toll chargers.

The Hyderabad ORR main carriageway has toll gates for fee collection at interchange points at Pedda Amberpet, Medchal, Kokapet, Edulanagulapally, Patancheru, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Keesara, TSPA, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Nanakramguda, Pedda Golconda, Ravirayal, Tukkuguda, Taramatipeta, Sultanpur, Saragudem and Bonguluru.

According to Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU), “The app-based aggregators are paying previous charges of Rs 40 as the toll tax, but not the fare which was revised earlier this month, which is more than Rs 50.”

While Ola and Uber are charging the revised toll fare from the commuters, they are fleecing drivers by paying them a lesser amount resulting in the cab driver’s loss of pay.

As many as 2500-3000 cabs run on ORR every day with fast tag charges.

Founder and state president of the union, Shaik Salauddin, said, “Though a representation was given to pay the toll fare as per new norms, nothing has been done yet,” he added.

“We request the app aggregators to place revised toll charges for the drivers and pay them accordingly. We urge them to pay our remaining amount,” added Salauddin.