Telangana workers’ union demand parking for Ola, Uber taxis at RGIA

Hyderabad: Owing to soaring summer heat, the Telangana Gig and Platforms Workers Union (TGPWU) on Tuesday demanded parking facilities and other basic amenities for taxi drivers working for app-based ride-sharing companies Ola and Uber at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Shaik Salauddin, founder and state president of the union, in a press note, highlighted the issues of Ola, Uber, Prepaid Taxi drivers and Tourist Vehicle drivers who have been braving the summer heat since 2008.

Over 5000 vehicles in the parking lot cater to the travellers coming in and out of the airport at any hour of the day while the summer heat is expected to escalate in the becoming weeks with the temperature reaching 42 degrees centigrade or more in the state.

“We would like to request RGIA authority of Shamshabad takes cognizance of the plight of the Taxi drivers who wait hours for passengers while risking their lives for making a living,” said Salauddin.

The union had asked for shelter with proper construction and adequate facilities which the drivers can utilize to escape the summer heat.

The shelter would further be essential in the upcoming rainy season and winter months.

In addition to parking, and drinking water facilities, subsidized canteen facilities with affordable food outlets for the taxi drivers coming from other districts to avail was also demanded.

“We would request you to start a GHMC Annapurna Rs 5 Meal Canteen at the Shamshabad Ola, Uber free parking area,” said the union president.

The union further held that the airport authority must also aid the drivers who are part of the low-income group of society in order to secure healthy meals at affordable prices.