Cab, taxi fare hike likely in Bengaluru as drivers seek revision amid fuel price rise

Bengaluru : After the recent hike in petrol, diesel and CNG prices, cab and taxi operators in Bengaluru have now intensified pressure on aggregator platforms such as Ola and Uber, demanding a revision in fare structures. Driver associations have sought an increase of ₹5 to ₹10 per kilometre, warning that the existing fare model has become financially unsustainable due to rising fuel and maintenance costs.

The demand has triggered concerns among commuters in Bengaluru, who are already facing the burden of rising transportation expenses, including increased private bus fares and higher operational costs in the city. If the Transport Department approves the revised rates, app-based cab travel in the Silicon City is likely to become significantly more expensive in the coming weeks.

According to the fare structure currently fixed by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), vehicles priced below ₹10 lakh are permitted to charge a minimum fare of ₹100 for the first four kilometres and ₹24 per additional kilometre. For vehicles priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh, the minimum fare is ₹115 with ₹28 per kilometre thereafter. Premium vehicles above ₹15 lakh can charge a minimum fare of ₹130 and ₹32 per kilometre.

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However, cab driver unions allege that aggregator companies are not paying drivers according to the official rates. Drivers claim that they are currently receiving only ₹10 to ₹12 per kilometre under normal conditions and around ₹20 per kilometre during peak hours, making it difficult to manage fuel expenses, vehicle loan EMIs and maintenance charges.

Cab operators said the recent increase in diesel and CNG prices has severely affected their earnings. They argued that many drivers are struggling to continue operations as daily income has sharply reduced after deductions made by aggregator companies.

Driver associations are now planning to submit fresh representations to both the Transport Department and aggregator firms, demanding an immediate fare revision. They have warned that if their demands are ignored, they may consider protest measures in the coming days.

Commuters, meanwhile, fear that another fare hike will further increase the cost of daily travel in Bengaluru, especially for office-goers who heavily depend on app-based taxi services for regular commuting.