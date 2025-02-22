Cab touting at Hyderabad airport proves menace to passengers, drivers

Hyderabad: Unauthorised cab drivers at the Hyderabad Airport are raising concerns among both passengers and licensed drivers. Passengers face harassment with inflated prices, longer routes and being stuffed in with other passengers without consent while registered cab drivers face risks to their livelihood.

According to a report in Times Of India, 429 cases of cab touting were reported to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station between January 1 to February 17. Despite measures taken by the government, like the deployment of 31 anti-touting personnel and making passengers aware of the authorised transport options like prepaid taxis and Pushpak buses etc, the problem persists.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), while alleging weak enforcement and inadequate action against unauthorized cab drivers operating in Hyderabad Airport have called for more stringent interventions.

Also Read Hyderabad Airport metro announces Nagole to RGIA route for Phase 2 expansion

TGPWU founder president Shaik Salauddin stated that he is awaiting a meeting with the RGIA management. He plans to present demands for priority access for app-based and taxi drivers, as well as improved pricing mechanisms in collaboration with cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. The goal is to ensure a fair share of airport cab rides for licensed cabbies while preventing fare manipulation, thereby protecting both passengers and drivers from unfair pricing practices.

Last year in November, under the TGPWU, around 25,000 cab drivers had boycotted Uber citing the company’s refusal to introduce uniform fares and transparent policies that ensure fair earnings for drivers. Drivers had demanded fair pricing and a ban on private vehicles, particularly two and four-wheelers with white number plates, that operate as taxis without the necessary commercial registration.

Also Read Telangana: TGPWU seeks action against illegal operations by cab aggregators

Earlier, the unions had undertaken a campaign called ‘low fare no air’ under which members of the TGPWU decided to boycott rides if fares to the airport were less than Rs 1000 to 1200 saying that after including fuel prices and the commission given to the apps, the driver is left with nothing to take home.