Cabinet approves 4 percent DA hike for central govt employees

The move will benefit about 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 28th September 2022 4:40 pm IST
Rupee ends flat at 79.86 against US dollar

New Delhi: Ahead of the Diwali festival, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved a four percent additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1.

The move will benefit about 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

The central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to a higher amount of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) respectively, with effect from July 1, 2022, said I&B Minister Anurag Thakur at a press briefing here.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Rupee slides to all-time low of 81.93 against US dollar

The additional financial implications on account of the increase of DA to employees are estimated at Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum, and Rs 4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (8 months from July to February 2023).

The additional financial implications in the case of pensioners are estimated at Rs 6,261.20 crore per annum, and Rs 4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be of the order of Rs 12,852.56 crore per annum and Rs 8,568.36 crore in the current financial year, the minister informed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button