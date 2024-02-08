Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th February 2024 9:23 pm IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved auctions in eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore.

“All the available spectrum in 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands will be put on auction.

“As recommended by TRAI, the reserve prices for various bands have been revised using suitable indexation,” an official statement said.

The reserve price will be Rs 96,317.65 crore.

