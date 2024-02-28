Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates sold by Hyderabad supermarket found ‘unsafe’

Hyderabad: Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates, sold by a supermarket in Hyderabad, have been declared ‘unsafe’ by the Telangana State Food Laboratory.

The state lab responded to efforts made by activist Robin Zaccheus, who found worms in the chocolate.

#Update The Telangana State Food laboratory has confirmed the Cadbury Chocolate (Roasted Almond) was

“UNSAFE TO CONSUME” they found WHITE WORMS & WEB!



Here’s the report of the 2 Cadbury chocolates purchased at Ratnadeep Retail.



Cadbury Diary Milk chocolates was sold by famous Hyderabad supermarket

It all began after the activist found a worm crawling inside a chocolate purchased from a famous supermarket in Hyderabad.

Following the incident, he shared a video of the worm on a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bought from Ratnadeep at the Ameerpet metro station in Hyderabad.

The activist questioned the Hyderabad supermarket and Cadbury for the worm in Dairy Milk, asking about quality checks for near-expiry products and responsibility for public health hazards.

“Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?” questioned Robin on X.

Tagging Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cadbury Dairy Milk, and the supermarket Ratnadeep, he shared a photograph of the bill for his purchase.

Following the complaint, Cadbury responded by tweeting, “Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience. To enable us to address your concern, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com providing us with your full name, address, phone number and purchase details. To enable us to action your complaint we request all these details. Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd).”

GHMC also took action, responding, “The Concerned Food Safety team @AFCGHMC has been alerted on this issue, and the same will be resolved at the earliest.”

Later, the Telangana State Food Laboratory also started testing the samples, i.e., Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate (Roast Almond) and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate (Fruit & Nut) bought from Hyderabad supermarket.

Findings by Telangana State Food Lab

Upon testing, it was found that both the Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates sold by the Hyderabad supermarket are ‘unsafe’ as white worms and webs are found in the samples.

After receiving the report, the activist wrote, “It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are made accountable and penalised for supplying unsafe food that our children consume very often!”.

“I urge people to be cautious while consuming these chocolates, especially when we give it to our innocent children,” he added.

It remains to be seen what action government authorities will take against those responsible for the quality of the chocolates.