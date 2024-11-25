Cafe in Dubai launches Rs 1 lakh gold tea, sparks debate

An Indian-origin cafe owner has unveiled a lavish ‘gold’ tea in Dubai priced at an astonishing Rupees one lakh (approximately Dirham 5,000) that has attracted fascination and scepticism on social media platforms.

The entrepreneur from India, Sucheta Sharma has brought to Dubai ‘Gold Karak Tea’ in her newly opened Boho Cafe situated in the Emirates Financial Towers. This extravagant beverage is served in pure silver cups coated with gold foil of 24-carat quality.

Concept behind gold tea at the Dubai cafe

Boho Cafe intends to target people looking for luxurious experiences as well as regular customers. However, the cafe has a dual menu that includes affordable Indian street food, the highlight remains its opulent offerings. Aside from tea, the Dubai cafe also serves other lavish items in gold including gold-infused water, gold burgers and gold ice cream.

“We wanted to create something extraordinary for those seeking indulgence, while also catering to the wider community,” Sharma told Khaleej Times.

However, if visitors to the fancy cafe in Dubai want a taste of gold without spending such a huge amount of money, they can opt to have gold tea without the silver cups. This would cost them Dirham 150 (approximately Rs 3500).

Also Read UAE issues federal law to bolster arts sector

The menu of the Dubai cafe with edible gold dishes, including tea, coffee and others, has attracted mixed reactions on social media, particularly on Instagram, with some describing it as a nice experience and others as a waste of money. One of the users wrote, “And why on earth would I want to put gold in my coffee and croissant?”

“As if before the flight, when going to beat customs, do I have to announce that before ever having this?” another joked.