Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th September 2023 5:19 pm IST
Cairo University female employee killed by her co-worker for rejecting marriage proposal
32-year-old Nourhan Hussein (Photo: X)

For the third time in two days, Egypt was rocked by a new horrific crime after a 32-year-old employee of Cairo University was killed on campus by her co-worker on Thursday, September 28.

The victim Nourhan Hussein, an employee at the university’s Faculty of Archeology, was shot down after rejecting a marriage proposal from Ahmed Hussein, who had repeatedly harassed her.

The state-run Al-Ahram Daily said that the suspect committed suicide using the same gun used in the murder.

It is reported that the gunman was arrested five years ago for setting fire to the victim’s car and threatening her via text messages.

On Tuesday, September 26, Shaimaa Abdel Karim, was fatally shot by her ex-fiancee while leaving work in Cairo’s Heliopolis district.

On Wednesday, September 27, 33-year-old Sumayya, while leaving her factory job, was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband in Omraniya.

In June 2022, Nayera Ashraf was fatally stabbed in front of her university in Mansoura, Egypt, after rejecting the marriage proposal of her fellow student, Mohamed Adel.

In August 2022, Salma Bahgat, a student, was killed in Zagazig by a man for rejecting the advances.

In 2022, the Egyptian association Edraak Foundation for Development and Equality recorded over 1,000 cases of violent crimes against women, including 301 murders.

According to Amnesty International, murder is a capital offence in Egypt, which had the fourth-highest number of executions worldwide in 2022.

Nearly eight million Egyptian women were victims of violence committed by their partners or relatives, or by strangers in public spaces, according to a United Nations survey conducted in 2015.

