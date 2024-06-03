Cal HC directs ECI to appoint counting staff for LS polls as per guidelines

A vacation bench of Justice Amrita Sinha directed the ECI to ensure that the counting staff is appointed strictly in terms of the guidelines prescribed by the CEO of West Bengal.

Calcutta High Court (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the counting staff for the Lok Sabha polls is appointed strictly in terms of the guidelines prescribed by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal.

Votes will be counted across the country on Tuesday.

Rathin Chakraborty, the BJP candidate from Howrah constituency, moved a petition seeking a direction upon the ECI not to engage contractual, casual, Anganwadi workers, para teachers and civic volunteers as personnel for the counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

The advocate representing the ECI filed a report before the court and submitted that steps have been taken to engage counting officials strictly according to the guidelines laid down by the CEO and as per the order of the ECI.

