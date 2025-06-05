Calcutta High Court grants interim bail to influencer Sharmista Panoli

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, June 5, granted interim bail to social media influencer Sharmista Panoli, who was earlier arrested for her derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

The High Court has also directed the 22-year-old influencer to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10,000.

On June 3, the court had denied Sharmista’s bail plea, stating that the freedom of speech should not be used to hurt others. “Look, we have freedom of speech, but that doesn’t mean you will go on to hurt others. Our country is diverse, with people from different castes, creeds, and religions. We must be cautious by saying this. So, the day after tomorrow. Heavens will not fall,” Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee had said.

The law student was arrested by the Kolkata police from Gurugram and was remanded to judicial custody by a Kolkata court till June 13.

Sharmishta, who studies law at the Symbiosis College, insulted and demeaned Islam on her X account, Sharmishta__19, on May 14. Her post, which has since been deleted, contained disparaging words about the religion and Prophet Muhammad.