Pune student arrested over derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad

Pune based law student Sharmishta Panoli was arrested by the Kolkata police from Gurugram on Friday, May 30, over a derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad.

In a video, shared on X, the student made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad post Operation Sindoor. The viral post sparked outrage among the Muslim community.

A complaint was subsequently filed at a police station in Kolkata, leading to the registration of an FIR against Panoli.

She has been booked under sections 196 (promoting hatred or enmity between religious communities), 299 (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samithi (BNS).

Sharmishta, who studies law at the Symbiosis College, insulted and demeaned Islam on her X account, Sharmishta__19, on May 14. Her post, which has since been deleted, contained disparaging words about the religion and Prophet Muhammad.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan demanded immediate action against her and said, “No Muslim will tolerate abusive words about our Prophet.”

The following day, Sharmishta issued an “unconditional apology” stating, “Whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody. So if anybody is hurt, I’m sorry for the same. I expect co-operation and understanding. Henceforth, I will be cautious in my public post. Again please accept my apologies.”