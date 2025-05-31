Pune student arrested over derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad

Her post contained disparaging words about the religion and Prophet Muhammad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 31st May 2025 2:53 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Pune student Sharmishta who insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam on her X account
Pune student Sharmishta who insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam on her X account

Pune based law student Sharmishta Panoli was arrested by the Kolkata police from Gurugram on Friday, May 30, over a derogatory post on Prophet Muhammad.

In a video, shared on X, the student made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad post Operation Sindoor. The viral post sparked outrage among the Muslim community.

A complaint was subsequently filed at a police station in Kolkata, leading to the registration of an FIR against Panoli.

MS Creative School

She has been booked under sections 196 (promoting hatred or enmity between religious communities), 299 (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samithi (BNS).

Sharmishta, who studies law at the Symbiosis College, insulted and demeaned Islam on her X account, Sharmishta__19, on May 14. Her post, which has since been deleted, contained disparaging words about the religion and Prophet Muhammad.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan demanded immediate action against her and said, “No Muslim will tolerate abusive words about our Prophet.”

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The following day, Sharmishta issued an “unconditional apology” stating, “Whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody. So if anybody is hurt, I’m sorry for the same. I expect co-operation and understanding. Henceforth, I will be cautious in my public post. Again please accept my apologies.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 31st May 2025 2:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button