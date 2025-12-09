‘Caller Imran’ arrested by Kalapather police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mohammed Imran, alias ‘caller Imran’, a resident of Kalapather in the Old City, was taken into custody by the police on Tuesday. Imran is infamous for targeting leaders of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other leaders of right wing groups.

Known as ‘caller Imran’, he was arrested many times by the Hyderabad police for allegedly abusing and making defamatory comments against political leaders. A rowdy sheet is maintained against him at the Kalapather police station.

On Monday, a police team caught Imran and shifted him to the police station. An official of Kalapather police station said that there are three non-bailable warrants (NBW) pending against Imran at Kalapather, Kulsumpura, and Bahadurpura police stations. He will be produced before the court concerned shortly.

The family of Mohammed Imran had however alleged that the police had manhandled him at the police station. The police however denied it.

The Asifnagar police booked a case against ‘caller Imran’ last year for making derogatory comments against AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain.

Imran had called a police official following the ‘clash’ between AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain, his followers and Congress leader Feroz Khan, at Bank colony opposite the Asifnagar police station.