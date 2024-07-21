Cambodia’s Grand Mufti declares Saudi Arabia as a leader of Islamic world

Grand Mufti of Cambodia, Shaikh Kamarudin Yusof, publicly declared Saudi Arabia as a leader in the Islamic World, commending its “contribution” to serve Muslims globally.

The grand Mufti stated this on Saturday, July 20 during his reception of the delegation from the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, dawah, and guidance, participating in the second scientific session for the training of imams and preachers in Cambodia, in the presence of Majid Al-Dhayan, the religious attaché assigned to the Saudi Embassy, The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Cambodia's Grand Mufti: Saudi Arabia Considered Leader in Islamic World with Well-Recognized Efforts in Serving Muslims.https://t.co/9IvowM2OrB#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/tSq7o7BqWp — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 20, 2024

During his speech, the Mufti of Cambodia emphasized the Kingdom’s pivotal role in promoting the values of tolerance and moderate Islam, grounded in the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah (manner of acting, whether good or bad) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He also appreciated Suadi Arab’s efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors. He also commended the use of modern technology to facilitate their performance of rituals with ease and tranquillity.

The grand Mufti, who also serves as the Chairman of the Highest Council for Islamic Religious Affairs highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, dawah, and guidance in deepening cooperation with various Islamic institutions and organizations to promote the principles of moderation and reject extremism and ideological deviation.