Cambridge Analytica row: Washington DC AG sues Mark Zuckerberg

The Cambridge Analytica row seems to have resurfaced to haunt Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as Washington DC Attorney General (AG) , Karl A Racine on Monday announced that his office is suing the tycoon for Facebook’s role in misleading privacy practices.

Racine took to twitter to share the news, “NEW: We’re suing Mark Zuckerberg for his role in Facebook’s misleading privacy practices and failure to protect millions of users’ data. Our investigation shows extensive evidence that Zuckerberg was personally involved in failures that led to the Cambridge Analytica incident.” read the post.

The attorney further said that Facebook failed to protect users’ data. Adding that an investigation by his office found the tycoon linked Cambridge Analytica case.

He further said that the lawsuit was necessary since leaking data, endangering privacy, and violating law has consequences for companies and executives alike.