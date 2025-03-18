Cameraman dies by suicide in Jubilee Hills, mother accuses wife of harassment

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old cameraman died by suicide in Jubilee Hills on Monday, March 17, reportedly over harassment by his wife. The victim has been identified as Mohammed Nawaz.

The victim’s mother, Sabera Begum stated that Nawaz faced frequent physical abuse, police threats, and financial demands from his wife, Swetha Reddy Thada. Their marriage, registered in 2020, was marked by disputes and multiple police cases.

According to a TOI report, the victim had previously fled to his mother’s home in Banswada, Nizamabad, citing relentless harassment. After police counselling, the couple returned to Hyderabad. Sabera alleged that Swetha not only assaulted Nawaz but also hired others to attack him and deprived him of food for extended periods.

On Sunday, Nawaz reportedly called his mother, expressing distress and suicidal thoughts. Despite her attempts to console him, he was found hanging the next day.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)