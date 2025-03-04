Software engineer dies by suicide following dowry harassment in Raidurgam

Hyderabad: Unable to tolerate dowry demands, a 35-year-old software engineer who got married six months ago, died by suicide by hanging herself from a fan at her home on Sunday, March 2.

Her body was discovered by her husband Satish at around 10 am the following day.

Devika and Satish were newly wed who got married in Goa. They resided in Prashanthi Hills under Raidurgam police station limits.

After finding her body, Satish immediately informed the police and Devika’s family.

According to preliminary investigation, Devika had a quarrel with her husband. Her mother has filed a police complaint against Satish alleging he constantly troubled her daughter for dowry.

Devika’s body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

More details awaited.

Just ten days ago, another 24-year-old newlywed died by suicide after she hanged herself due to alleged harassment for dowry by her husband.

The deceased was identified as A Manisha, a native of Suryapet district in Telangana. Manisha had married Sampath, a native of Suryapet, last year. He is employed as a lab technician at a hospital in Hyderabad.