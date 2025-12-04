Cameraman dies of heart attack while covering KTR protest rally

Hyderabad: A cameraperson, working for India Today, suffered a heart attack and died while covering BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) visit to Jeedimetla industrial estate in Malkajgiri Medchal district on Thursday.

Cameraman Damodar, who was covering the event, collapsed. Although he was promptly shifted to the nearby Ramaraju hospital for treatment, he passed away.

His body was later moved to the Gandhi mortuary.

The former IT minister expressed deep condolences over Damodar’s untimely death. According to the party, KTR conveyed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members. “KTR had known Damodar since the days of the Telangana movement and regarded him as a media friend,” they said.

On Thursday, the BRS leader led a protest rally holding “India’s biggest sam! Rs 5 Lakh crores!” placards. Leading a fact-finding mission on the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP), he accused the Telangana government of being involved in a massive land scam under the Industrial Land Transformation policy.

Claiming that while the market price for these lands is Rs 1 lakh per square yard, the government is handing them to private individuals for just Rs 4,000.

He urged the real estate developers not to get cheated with the government’s “sale offer” and warned that once BRS returns to power, it would return the lands to its rightful owners. Calling CM Revanth Reddy a “corruption Anaconda”, KTR alleged that the latter was “conspiring” to sell the lands to send the “share” to Delhi leaders.