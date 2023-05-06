Camilla becomes officially known as Queen Camilla on Coronation day

London: Camilla, King Charles III’s wife, will officially become ‘Queen’ from ‘Queen Consort’ on Saturday during a historic Coronation ceremony.

Charles, 74, will be crowned the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday in a solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years.

Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British Coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066 and King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, will follow in the footsteps of this grand tradition in a service themed “Called to Serve”.

Buckingham Palace tweeted late on the eve of the coronation, using “Queen Camilla” for the first time on the monarchy’s official account.

Sharing footage of the floral splendour and scene set in the coronation theatre, the post read: “Westminster Abbey is ready for the #Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla”.

The 75-year-old former Parker Bowles will be anointed and crowned in Westminster Abbey during a historic ceremony.

The official invitation to the day, the order of service, the Church of England’s prayers and Royal Collection souvenirs all hailed Camilla as the Queen or Queen Camilla.

Charles and Camilla got married in 2005.

The late Queen backed Camilla to be Queen Consort in a Jubilee masterstroke, and the former Duchess of Cornwall has been referred to by the Palace as such since the King’s accession.

The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen and only a change in legislation would have prevented Camilla from being so.

“Queen Camilla” appeared officially for the first time on the coronation invitations, with Buckingham Palace saying the May 6 ceremony was the appropriate time to start using the title in an official capacity.

Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the prince’s marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Camilla has gradually taken on a more prominent position within the royal family, including riding next to the Queen in her Diamond Jubilee carriage procession.

She also began to attend the State Opening of Parliament.