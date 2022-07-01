Campaign against DJ, firecrackers and gifts in marriage ceremonies

Hyderabad: A campaign is being waged across the country against the extravagance in marriages. The rich people in India’s metropolis spend crores of rupees on marriages while on the other hand, the marriages of poor girls have become a critical social problem.

In Hyderabad, the editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan has launched a campaign for simple marriage which was supported by other organisations. All India Muslim Personal Law Board appeal to Muslims for simple marriages. Similarly, Muslim scholars have also given a call for boycotting marriages displaying extravagance.

Now in the Pali district of Rajasthan two communities have agreed to perform marriage ceremonies with simplicity.

A meeting was held on June 16 of Rajasthan’s Kamavat and Jaat community leaders with representatives from 19 villages. It is resolved in the meeting that the members of these two communities will perform simple marriages in order to ease the burden on the families of brides and bridegrooms.

Those who attended the meeting agreed that as a result of extravagance in marriages many families suffer financial difficulties. In order to escape criticism, they get big loans to perform the marriages of their sons and daughters due to which they suffer for decades.

According to the resolution, there will be a complete ban on DJs, firecrackers and horse rides for grooms. Similarly, there will be a ban on jewellery, cash dresses and other costly gifts.

This decision of two communities of Rajasthan can prove path breaking for other communities across the country.

The experts believe that if these conditions are implemented across the country billions of Rupees can be saved which can be used for helping the poor people.