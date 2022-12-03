Campaigning ends for 2nd phase of Gujarat assembly polls

Gandhinagar: The campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections — scheduled to be held on December 5, ended on Saturday with all the three major parties — the BJP, Congress and the AAP, putting their last-minute efforts to woo the voters.

The first phase of the polling — held on December 1, witnessed a low turnout of voters.

Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi said that in 93 seats, there are 2,51,58,730 voters in 14,975 polling centres.

Of then, 2,904 polling centres are in urban areas and 12,071 in rural areas. There are a total of 26,409 polling booths.

Also Read Gujarat man says will kill self if not allowed to vote for BJP, video goes viral

The smallest constituency is Dariapur (Ahmedabad city) spread over 6 sq. km, whereas Radhanpur is the biggest constituency spread over 2,544 sq. km.

At least 1,13,325 election staff will be on duty.

The voting will start at 8 a.m. on Monday and continue till 5 p.m.

There are 74 general seats, 6 reserved seats for Scheduled caste and 13 for Scheduled Tribe.

A total of 833 candidates are contesting the elections.