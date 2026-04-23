Can Vamshi Paidipally give Salman Khan a strong comeback?

Hyderabad: Salman Khan, once the top star of Indian cinema, has seen a drop at the box office in recent years. After Sultan in 2016, many of his films, like Tubelight, Race 3, Bharat, Radhe, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, did not perform well. His movies relied on his star power, but scripts and stories were weak. Fans now expect more content and fresh ideas. His next film with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju is seen as a big chance for a comeback.

A Difficult Collaboration

Vamshi Paidipally is known for taking time to make films and focusing on actors’ performances. Directing Salman Khan can be hard, as the actor reportedly arrives on set after lunch. Some scenes may use body doubles while others are filmed with Salman. Vamshi’s earlier films, like Varisu, faced delays and extra costs, making this project a challenge. But producer Dil Raju’s experience with big films may help keep the project on schedule and budget.

New Music Strategy

The film may feature multiple music directors, a style common in Bollywood. Vamshi usually works with one composer to keep the music consistent. Salman Khan also has a big say in songs and background music. It will be interesting to see how Vamshi handles this new style and keeps his signature storytelling.

Salman Khan and Nayanthara are working together for the first time. Aravind Swami may join soon in a key role. The shoot began in Mumbai with a pooja ceremony. The movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, with Shirish, Kuldeep Rathore, and Rafi Kazi as co-producers. The makers are planning a big-scale release during Eid 2027.

This film is seen as a chance for Salman Khan to make a strong comeback. Vamshi Paidipally knows how to mix mass appeal with emotional stories, seen in hits like Maharshi and Varisu. If successful, the film could bring back Salman’s box office glory and show him in a new look. Fans are excited to see this mix of star power, strong performances, and grand action.