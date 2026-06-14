Can you guess the price of Kareena Kapoor’s pink suit?

Hyderabad: Bollywood stars arrived in style for the celebration of 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, but it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who caught everyone’s attention with a look that was elegant, timeless and refreshingly simple.

At an event filled with glamorous gowns and statement outfits, Kareena chose understated sophistication, proving once again why she remains a fashion favourite.

Kareena Kapoor’s Banarasi Suit Price

The actress stepped out in a handwoven pink Banarasi suit from Ekaya Banaras, valued at Rs. 40,975. The ensemble featured delicate metallic motifs, a flowing dupatta and a relaxed silhouette that highlighted the beauty of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The soft powder-pink hue added a graceful charm to the look, making it one of the standout fashion moments of the evening. Rather than relying on heavy embellishments, the outfit celebrated artistry, texture and elegance.

The Perfect Finishing Touches

Kareena elevated the ensemble with striking emerald-toned earrings that added a vibrant contrast to the monochromatic palette. Stacked bracelets and elegant satin sandals completed the look without overpowering it.

Every accessory was carefully chosen, creating a perfect balance between glamour and simplicity.

Staying true to her signature style, Kareena kept her beauty look clean and refined. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, while softly defined eyes, glowing skin and a muted pink lip added to the outfit’s understated appeal.

The minimal styling allowed the handcrafted Banarasi ensemble to remain the star of the show.

Kareena’s latest appearance is a perfect example of the growing “quiet luxury” trend, which focuses on quality, craftsmanship and timeless style over flashy fashion.

At a celebration packed with celebrities, her powder-pink Banarasi suit stood out for all the right reasons. The look was a reminder that true style doesn’t need drama. Sometimes elegance speaks loudest.