Can you travel with pets on UAE flights?

However, United Arab Emirate flights allows pets in cabin under these conditions listed below.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 29th August 2023 6:40 pm IST
Here's how you can reduce risk of inflammatory bowel disease in your dogs
Representational Image (Twitter)

Host animals are not allowed in cabins on flights in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, falcons and Guide Dogs for the Blind are allowed between Dubai and certain destinations in Pakistan.

As per the rules of global airlines, pets who are over 11 inches tall or 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms) in weight are not allowed on flights.

However, as long as the total travel time (including transit) is under 17 hours and all necessary conditions are met, Emirates flights allow falcons, cats, dogs, and pet birds to be transported in checked baggage.

What are the other options for travelling pet owners?

  • Check-in the pet as luggage on the same flight they are taking,
  • Send them as manifest cargo.

However, the choice will also affect the charges as air freight cargo is a lot more expensive than the amount you will need to pay for checked-in luggage.

So, If you have decided to take your pet with you as checked-in luggage, visit the airport a few days prior with the following documents

  1. Your passport
  2. Your pet’s passport/vaccination book
  3. Payment receipt of the online application for an export permit

Upon reaching the airport, go to the Cargo area to find the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) office.

Once the MOCCAE officer identifies the animal, matches it with the microchip number, and verifies the payment receipt, he or she will issue the health certificate, which you then need to carry during travelling.

Additionally, if you need to send the animal as manifest cargo, ask the MOCCAE officer about the closest location.

