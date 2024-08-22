Can your PC run GTA VI ? Here are the minimum specs needed

The excitement surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is building as Rockstar Games prepares for its highly anticipated release. Set to launch in fall 2025 for consoles, with a PC version expected a year later, gamers are eager to ensure their systems are ready for the immersive experience that GTA 6 promises.
System Requirements
To help players prepare, the article outlines the minimum and recommended system requirements for running the game on your PC:
Minimum Requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 150GB SSD
- Operating System: Operating System: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
For Maximum Gaming Performance
- CPU: Intel Core i9–10900K or AMD Ryzen 5 5900X
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 150GB or 300GB SSD
- Operating System: Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
For those aiming for ultra settings, the requirements escalate to high-end hardware, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and 32GB of RAM.
Optimizations
To enhance gameplay, players are advised to upgrade their hardware, utilize SSD storage for faster load times, and keep their GPU drivers updated. The expected download size for GTA 6 is approximately 150GB, but it could reach 300GB with future updates.
The initial trailer, released on December 4, 2023, showcased the game’s advanced graphics and complex storyline, further fueling anticipation among fans.
GTA 6 Release Date
While GTA 6 is set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in fall 2025, the PC release date remains uncertain. Historically, Rockstar Games has prioritized console launches, with PC versions typically arriving a year or more later. Based on this pattern, PC gamers may have to wait until at least 2026 to experience the game on their platform of choice.