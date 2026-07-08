Canada invites Telangana CM to visit for trade, investment ties

Hyderabad: Canada’s High Commissioner to India, Chris Cooter, on Wednesday, July 8, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad and invited him to visit the country.

Reddy and Cooter held crucial discussions focused on strengthening Canada–Telangana trade, investment, and innovation partnerships.

The deliberations focused on opportunities for enhanced collaboration in major infrastructure and urban development projects underway in Telangana, such as the Musi River Development Project, the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, and the Future City being developed by the state government on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a state government release said.

Cooter highlighted several recent developments reflecting Telangana‘s growing footprint in Canada, including Firan Technology Group’s decision to set up a manufacturing facility and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s opening of a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

He noted CPP Investments’ major investment in Hyderabad-based CtrlS Datacenters, committing up to one billion Canadian dollars under a strategic partnership.

Reddy explained Telangana’s success story in various sectors such as IT, Life Sciences, Defence and Aerospace.

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He highlighted Hyderabad’s dominance in attracting Global Capability Centres of Fortune 500 companies, the release said.

The CM also stressed the state government’s commitment to rejuvenate the river Musi, which would promote economic activity along the riverfront.

He sought Canada’s support for the state’s solar power push and its plans to promote a green economy, the release said.

Elaborating on his plans to transform the state into a global knowledge hub, the CM said several top global universities are coming forward to set up campuses in Hyderabad.

He pitched the idea of a group of Canadian universities establishing a multi-university campus in Hyderabad.

The CM welcomed growing Canadian engagement in the state and invited Canadian companies, investors and institutions to participate in the second edition of Telangana’s Global Investors Summit, scheduled for December this year, to explore new business opportunities and partnerships.

Cooter was all praise for Telangana’s forward-looking vision and approach to job creation and development.

He said the state holds massive potential given its massive talent pool.

Offering to extend all support to the state government’s initiatives, Cooter invited the CM to visit Canada and explore further opportunities across sectors.

In the coming months, a Canadian trade delegation will visit Telangana and hold extensive discussions on areas like energy, urbanisation, defence and aerospace, Cooter added.