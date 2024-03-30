Canada: Man hurls racial abuses at pizza delivery agent, faces backlash on sharing video

A recent incident in Toronto, Canada involving a pizza delivery person who appears South Asian and an unsatisfied customer has caused quite a stir on social media. The customer was very unhappy over not being given change over a cash-on-delivery order and took out their frustration on the delivery person in a confrontational manner.

The situation escalated quickly, with both parties engaging in a heated argument. As a result of the incident, many social media users have criticized the customer for their rude behaviour towards the delivery person.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the importance of treating service workers with respect and kindness.

In the video uploaded on TikTok, the pizza delivery agent faces a confrontation with a disgruntled customer who hurls abuses and racist comments at him. The video titled “Me vs. the pizza man” has taken the internet by storm, capturing the attention of viewers across various social media platforms.

The customer, who paid in cash, demanded change and insisted that the delivery agent contact his workplace. Despite the agent’s attempts to seek assistance from customer service, the customer continued to mock and insult him.

The customer also made racist remarks, calling the agent a “Stupid brown guy” and a “Dummy.”

The delivery agent made an offer to retrieve the change first and then deliver the food, but the customer refused. Unable to handle the situation, the agent contacted customer service again, and they agreed to deliver the change to the customer. The agent then left the food behind and exited the apartment.

The video sparked a debate about the situation of delivery workers with the majority of viewers condemning the customer’s disruptive and racist behaviour.