Canada to recognise Palestinian State in September

Ottawa: In a landmark declaration, Canada will officially recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday, July 30.

The decision will be accompanied by a diplomatic initiative aimed at building international consensus around a restructured two-state framework.

In an official statement posted on X, Carney said the move reflects Canada’s deepening concerns over the collapse of the two-state solution. He cited persistent Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the continued threat posed by Hamas.

“The prospect of a just and lasting peace has been steadily eroded. Canada cannot remain on the sidelines,” Carney said. “Recognition of a Palestinian state is a necessary step toward restoring hope and stability in the region.”

Carney clarified that Canada’s recognition is conditional upon significant reforms by the Palestinian Authority. These include the holding of democratic elections in 2026, the exclusion of Hamas from any future governing role, and full commitment to demilitarisation.

He stressed that Hamas must release all hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, attack and fully disarm. “Peace cannot be achieved through violence,” he said. “We support Israel’s right to exist in security, and Palestine’s right to exist in dignity.”

Canada has committed USD 340 million in humanitarian aid, including USD 30 million in new funding for Gaza relief and USD 10 million to support governance in the West Bank. Ottawa is also working with allies to establish a viable roadmap for peace based on mutual recognition and security guarantees.

“Standing for a two-state solution means supporting diplomacy over destruction,” Carney concluded. “Canada will continue working with international partners to build a peaceful future for Palestinians and Israelis alike—one based on justice, sovereignty, and mutual respect.”

Israel and US condemn Canada’s recognition

Israel was quick to reject Canada’s announcement. In a post on the X platform, the Israeli Foreign Ministry labelled the move “a reward for Hamas” and warned that it undermines efforts to secure a ceasefire and reach a hostage deal.

“The Canadian government’s change of position at this time is a reward to Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and establish a framework for the release of the hostages,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the United States echoed the criticism. Reuters quoted a senior White House official as saying, “President Trump considers Canada’s recognition of Palestine a reward for Hamas

International momentum for Palestinian recognition

Canada’s decision comes amid a growing wave of support for Palestinian statehood from several Western nations.

On Tuesday, July 29, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom would recognise Palestine at the UN unless Israel allows humanitarian aid into Gaza, recommits to a two-state solution, and halts annexation activities in the occupied West Bank..

That same day, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that Malta would also support recognition during the September session.

On Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed that France—along with 14 other countries, including Australia and Canada—had called on the international community to follow suit.

On Thursday, July 24, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged that France would recognise Palestine during the upcoming UN gathering in New York.

While Palestine has been recognised as a non-member observer state at the United Nations since 2012, several major countries—including the United States, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, and South Korea—still do not officially recognise it as a state.